STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Sanjay Dutt opens up on his battle with cancer, says he's 'optimistic' of beating the disease

In an Instagram video, posted on late Wednesday evening, Sanjay Dutt was seen getting a haircut at the salon of celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim.

Published: 15th October 2020 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

Sanjay Dutt with celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim

Sanjay Dutt with celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim (Photo | aalimhalim Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Opening up for the first time about his battle with cancer, actor Sanjay Dutt says he is optimistic he will "beat" the disease soon.

In August, the 61-year-old actor had announced that he would be taking a break from his professional commitments to focus on medical treatment, amid reports that he was battling lung cancer.

In an Instagram video, posted on late Wednesday evening, Sanjay Dutt was seen getting a haircut at the salon of celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim.

The actor pointed to a scar designed by Hakim as part of the haircut and said, "This is a recent scar in my life, but I'll beat it. I'll be out of this cancer soon."

Sanjay Dutt, along with producer-wife Maanayata Dutt, had flown to Dubai last month to be with their children, nine-year-old fraternal twins Shaahran and Iqra.

The actor, who recently featured in "Sadak 2", will be next seen in "KGF: Chapter 2" and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer "Shamshera".

Sanjay Dutt said he is growing his beard for the sequel of the 2018 action-drama "KGF" as he is scheduled to start shooting for the film next month.

The period action film, starring Yash, marks the Bollywood star's Kannada debut.

"I need the look for the film as we are starting in November. I am happy to be on the sets again. There's 'Shamshera's dubbing lined up too, so that will be fun. It's good to be back," he added.

Towards the end of the video, when Hakim said he was happy that the actor appears in good spirits, Dutt replied he has started working out again, after an apparent weight loss due to the treatment.

"I'm getting my muscles back, they're coming back slowly. I'll get out of this," he said.

Sanjay Dutt is the eldest child of late Bollywood stars Nargis and Sunil Dutt. He has two sisters -- Priya Dutt and Namrata Dutt. The actor also has a daughter Trishala Dutt (32) from his first marriage to Richa Sharma.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sanjay Dutt Sanjay Dutt cancer Aalim Hakim
India Matters
On Wednesday evening, people from Gachibowli and other localities started hearing the rumblings (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Residents feel ground shake in parts of Hyderabad, scientists say no need to worry
Vivek Oberoi (L) and his wife Priyanka Alva. (Photo| Twitter)
Sandalwood drug case​: Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva gets notice
A child competes in a drawing competition on COVID-19 in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
Covid graph sliding, India may have hit first peak
BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)
BJP gets lion’s share of corporate donations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp