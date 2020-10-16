STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actor Rakul Preet Singh's grievances forwarded to NBA, Centre tells HC

In her main petition, Rakul Preet Singh sought directions to the authorities to stop media reports from connecting her with the Rhea Chakraborty drug case.

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh on her way to NCB office. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The central government has forwarded grievances of actor Rakul Preet Singh, regarding media reports connecting her with the Rhea Chakraborty drug case, to the News Broadcasters Association (NBA) and sought a report from it on the issue, it told the Delhi High Court on Thursday.

The I&B Ministry also told the court that it has issued an advisory to all private satellite TV channels to adhere to the programme code provided under the Cable Television Networks Rules on October 9.

The submissions to Justice Navin Chawla were made in the ministry’s status report filed through the standing counsel. 

The status report was filed after the court’s order asking the ministry about the steps it has taken after an earlier direction to treat the actor’s plea as a representation.

Advocate Aman Hingorani, representing the actor, said he was not satisfied by the steps taken by the ministry as instead of taking any action it has merely forwarded the matter to the NBA. 

The court listed the matter for further hearing on December 11. The actor has sought an interim order against the media till the time the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Mumbai, completes the investigation in the drug case and files an appropriate report before the competent court.

In her main petition, the actor has sought directions to the authorities to stop media reports from connecting her with the Rhea Chakraborty drug case. The NCB probe has stemmed from the investigation into actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. 

(With PTI inputs)

