Pankaj Tripathi says 'Mirzapur' gangster role helped him understand business

The actor is gearing up for the release of the second season of the web series. Pankaj shared his favourite dialogues from the show.

Published: 16th October 2020 06:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 06:03 PM

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Pankaj Tripathi says playing Kaleen bhaiya in the web-series Mirzapur has helped him understand the concept of business better.

"An actor like me doesn't understand business very well, but the character of Kaleen Bhaiyya taught me how to grow and keep a business flourishing. Thanks to him, I was about to learn a lot of tactics and imbibe tips on being a successful businessman," Pankaj said.

"There is a dialogue in the season 2 trailer, 'jo aaya hai, woh jayega bhi. Bas, marzi hamari hogi'. This is actually inspired from the Bhagavad Gita, and it refers to the fact that this world is temporary and that people here are guests for a short while," he said.

Pankaj added: "But we see everyone getting attached to it, so this dialogue is quite philosophical. and one that I find interesting."

Along with Pankaj, actors Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal and Harshita Shekhar Gaur will return reprising their roles from the first season, as will Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi Chadha and Rajesh Tailang.

The new season has some interesting additions, too, with Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli and Isha Talwar joining the cast. Season two is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Mihir Desai.

