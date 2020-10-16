Sandalwood drug case: Bengaluru crime branch sends notice to Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva
Adithya Alva, son of former Karnataka Minister Jeevaraj Alva and Priyanka's brother, is one of the accused in the Sandalwood drugs racket.
Published: 16th October 2020 02:07 PM | Last Updated: 16th October 2020 02:07 PM | A+A A-
BENGALURU: The City Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru police has served notice to actor Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva Oberoi over links with brother Adithya Alva in connection with the Sandalwood drug case, the concerned officials said on Friday.
The CCB had raided actor Vivek Oberoi's Mumbai residence in search of his relative Aditya Alva in connection with the case on Thursday. Adithya Alva, son of former Karnataka Minister Jeevaraj Alva, is one of the accused in the Sandalwood drugs racket.
Earlier, Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi was arrested and taken into custody for her alleged involvement in a drug case.Notably, Kannada filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh, had appeared before the CCB and revealed information about the consumption of drugs in the Kannada film industry.