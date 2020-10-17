STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Disha Patani's weekend gift for fans is a sizzling mirror selfie

In a new Instagram picture, Disha wears a grey sports bra and black basketball shorts. She is seen taking a mirror selfie.

Published: 17th October 2020 05:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2020 05:28 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Disha Patani

Bollywood actress Disha Patani

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress and fitness enthusiast Disha Patani posted a stunning picture flaunting her well-sculpted washboard abs.

In a new Instagram picture, Disha wears a grey sports bra and black basketball shorts. She is seen taking a mirror selfie.

For caption, Disha simply left a a blue butterfly emoji. In many cultures, the blue butterfly is a symbol of acceptance, honour, and energy.

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Recently the actress has posted a video performing the butterfly kick that left her rumoured beau Tiger Shroff gushing. In the Instagram video, Disha flawlessly pulls off the butterfly kick without any aid.

Disha is currently busy shooting for the upcoming film "Radhe", which features superstar Salman Khan in the starring role, along with Randeep Hooda. The film is directed by Prabhudeva. Salman recently shared his happiness on resuming shoot for the film after almost seven months.

The actress also has the starring role in "KTina", produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film also features Akshay Oberoi and Sunny Singh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Disha Patani mirror selfie
India Matters
The number of active cases of coronavirus infection remained below eight lakh for the second consecutive day. (File Photo | EPS)
Can't rule out possibility of second wave of COVID-19 during winter: Expert panel chief VK Paul
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
INTERVIEW | CJI must look into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana: Dushyant Dave
The scene of wall collapse from Mangalhat in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: Three die in separate incidents of wall collapse, electrocution amid downpour
IAS officer Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla with UPSC aspirants. (Photo| EPS)
This Arunachal Pradesh IAS officer is preparing an army of his own cadre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp