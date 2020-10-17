Faactory: Directorial debut of Aamir Khan's brother Faissal gets new poster

By Express News Service

Actor Faissal Khan is making his directorial debut with the romantic thriller Faactory, in which he is also essaying the lead role. Khan is best remembered for his appearance alongside brother Aamir Khan in Mela (2000). He also appeared in the TV series Aandhi and the film Chand Bujh Gaya.

In 2015, after a decade-long hiatus, Faissal made his comeback with Chinar Daastaan-E-Ishq. He had also appeared in a supporting role in the Tamil film Kontract (2018). Faactory, Khan’s directorial debut, is set to release on an OTT platform in a couple of months.

The film also stars Rajkumar Kanojia, Roaleey Ryan, Ribbhu Mehra and Sharad Singh. "Faactory is a romantic thriller where a man loves a girl and kidnaps her and then how the story unfolds is full of excitement, romance and thrill," Khan shared.

"The characterisation of each character and their interplay is good, there are a lot of plot twists and turns. The film is fast paced. The story came to my mind after reading an article in a newspaper. It has a peppy dance number, 'Friday ho Dry Day ho Maala Daru Pahijey'."