STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Madhuri Dixit, Sriram Nene look back on their journey together on 21st marriage anniversary

The couple took to Instagram to post pictures with each other and expressed gratitude to have each other in their lives.

Published: 17th October 2020 02:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2020 02:45 PM   |  A+A-

Madhuri Dixit Nene and her doctor husband Sriram Nene. (Photo | Instagram)

Madhuri Dixit Nene and her doctor husband Sriram Nene. (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit Nene and her doctor husband Sriram Nene on Saturday marked their 21st wedding anniversary with a special note for each other.

The couple took to Instagram to post pictures with each other and expressed gratitude to have each other in their lives.

"Today marks the beginning of another year, full of adventures with the man of my dreams," the 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' actor wrote in the caption.

"We are so different yet so alike & I am grateful to have you in my life. Happy Anniversary to you & us Ram," the caption further read.

Dr Nene also dedicated a special Instagram post to the 'Aaja Nachle' actor and looked back on the 21-year-long journey of their marriage.

"21 years ago, found my soulmate and started on our journey together. Every day is amazing and look forward to many more adventures together. Happy 21st Anniversary," he wrote.

The couple had tied the knot back in 1999 and later welcomed two sons together.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhuri Dixit Sriram Nene wedding anniversary
India Matters
The number of active cases of coronavirus infection remained below eight lakh for the second consecutive day. (File Photo | EPS)
Can't rule out possibility of second wave of COVID-19 during winter: Expert panel chief VK Paul
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
INTERVIEW | CJI must look into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana: Dushyant Dave
The scene of wall collapse from Mangalhat in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: Three die in separate incidents of wall collapse, electrocution amid downpour
IAS officer Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla with UPSC aspirants. (Photo| EPS)
This Arunachal Pradesh IAS officer is preparing an army of his own cadre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp