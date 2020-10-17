RIP Bhanu Athaiya: Ashutosh Gowariker pays tribute to Lagaan costume director

By Express News Service

Director Ashutosh Gowariker has mourned the demise of legendary costume designer 91-year-old Bhanu Athaiya, who died of prolonged illness on Thursday.

She had won the Academy Award for Best Costume Design for Gandhi in 1982, becoming the first Indian to win an Oscar. Gowariker and Athaiya had collaborated on the modern classics Lagaan (2001) and Swades (2004). For Lagaan, Athaiya had won the National Film Award for Best Costume Design.

Lost a GIANT of the World of Costume Design!

The most soft-spoken & gentle lady! Truly a LEGEND!!



It was an honour to have brushed shoulders with you Bhanu tai! I cherish every single day of working with you! #Lagaan #Swades



Deep condolences to the family!

RIP #BhanuAthaiya pic.twitter.com/uVgXvdurm2 — Ashutosh Gowariker (@AshGowariker) October 16, 2020

Sharing his condolences, Ashutosh wrote, "Lost a GIANT of the World of Costume Design! The most soft-spoken & gentle lady! Truly a LEGEND!! It was an honour to have brushed shoulders with you Bhanu tai! I cherish every single day of working with you! #Lagaan #Swades. Deep condolences to the family! RIP #BhanuAthaiya".

Athaiya’s last rites were held in Mumbai yesterday. She is survived by her daughter Radhika Gupta.