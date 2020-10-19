STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Aamir Khan continues shoot for 'Laal Singh Chaddha' with pain killers despite rib injury

Aamir is often praised for the hard work he puts into his characters.

Published: 19th October 2020 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2020 01:08 PM   |  A+A-

Aamir Khan (Earnings: 85 crore)

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The 'Mr Perfectionist' of Bollywood Aamir Khan who is currently shooting in Delhi for his much-awaited movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha,' has recently proved again his diligence and dedication towards work.

The 'PK' star suffered a rib injury during an action sequence for the film, but he did not let it come in his way. He had resumed the shoot by popping some pain killers.

A source present on the set revealed, "While shooting for some action sequences, Aamir khan suffered a rib injury. However, this did not stall the shoot of the film. The actor just took stock of his condition and in no time resumed shoot by popping some pain killers."

Amidst the current scenario, and even after suffering a rib injury, the 55-year-old star is still shooting. Knowing that special arrangements have been made for the entire shooting schedule, Aamir did not want to delay anything from his end and hence tried to curb his injury with the required medicines for time being.

All necessary precautions and safety measures have been followed by the 'Laal Singh Chaddha' team to have smooth shooting experience. Even in the past while shooting for an important running sequence, the actor suffered extreme physical exertion due to constant running.

Aamir is often praised for the hard work he puts into his characters.

'Laal Singh Chaddha' is the remake of 1994 American film 'Forrest Gump'. The comedy-drama film directed by Advait Chandan and bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions along with Viacom18 Motion Pictures would mark the third team-up of the 55-year-old actor and Kareena after giving two of the critically appreciated movies -- '3 idiots' and 'Talaash'.

The movie also features Mona Singh in a pivotal role.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aamir Khan Laal Singh Chaddha
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| PTI)
Lockdown is over but virus is still around, be careful not careless: PM Modi
#7 Alibaba chief Jack Ma (File photo | PTI)
China's super rich got $1.5 trillion richer during pandemic: Report
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp