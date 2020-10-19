STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty come together for 'Cirkus', shooting begins in November

The shooting will begin next month, that is, November, and is expected to be released in Winter 2021, confirmed film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Monday.

Published: 19th October 2020 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2020 03:03 PM   |  A+A-

(L) Ranveer Singh and (R) director Rohit Shetty (Photo | Taran Adarsh, Twitter)

(L) Ranveer Singh and (R) director Rohit Shetty (Photo | Taran Adarsh, Twitter)

By ANI

MUMBAI: After the great success of Simmba and Sooryavanshi, actor Ranveer Singh and director Rohit Shetty team up for another project titled 'Cirkus'.

The shooting will begin next month, that is, November, and is expected to be released in Winter 2021, confirmed film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Monday.

"Cirkus starts next month in Mumbai... Winter 2021 release," tweeted Adarsh.

The primary cast of the upcoming film includes Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde and Varun Sharma.

Shetty, who will be directing and producing the film, has collaborated with Bhushan Kumar for the first time.

"ROHIT SHETTY - BHUSHAN KUMAR COLLABORATE... Cirkus marks the first collaboration of Rohit Shetty and Bhushan Kumar... Stars Ranveer Singh in his first double role... Will be shot in Mumbai, Ooty and Goa... TSeries and Reliance Entertainment presentation," Adarsh said in a subsequent tweet. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ranveer Singh Rohit Shetty Cirkus film
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| PTI)
Lockdown is over but virus is still around, be careful not careless: PM Modi
#7 Alibaba chief Jack Ma (File photo | PTI)
China's super rich got $1.5 trillion richer during pandemic: Report
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp