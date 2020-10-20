STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Being a part of Anurag Basu's 'Ludo' was no-brainer: Abhishek Bachchan

Anthology film 'Ludo' has four stories about protagonists tied together by unavoidable circumstances and coincidences.

Published: 20th October 2020 08:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 09:11 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan in 'Ludo'.

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan in 'Ludo'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Abhishek Bachchan says the decision to work in the Anurag Basu-directed film, Ludo, was a no-brainer for him, because he has always admired the works of filmmaker Basu.

"Dada is somebody whose work I have admired for many years and we have been trying to work together. So, it was a no-brainer for me to do this film. I think in life, it's also very nice sometimes just to take a leap of faith and it's nice to just do the work that takes you back to your training," Abhishek said, during a virtual interaction with the media to promote the film.

Addressing Basu during the event, Abhishek said: "You don't brief your actors and you want them to be very instinctive and you want them to react as naturally as possible. That's your process. I really liked the way you have made the film. I think it's such a pure and clean film. I feel the heart of the film is in its right place and I think that's because you have managed to put a wonderful team together of great actors. I am fortunate to share screen time with these actors and this film has happened because all of us have blind faith in you."

The anthology film has four stories about protagonists tied together by unavoidable circumstances and coincidences. The ensemble cast includes Abhishek Bachchan, Inayat Verma, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Suresh Saraf, Pearle Maaney and Asha Negi.

The film will be released on 12 November 2020 on Netflix.

