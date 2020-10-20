John Abraham starts 'Satyameva Jayate 2' shoot on Wednesday in Lucknow

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor John Abraham will start shooting for his upcoming film, Satyameva Jayate 2, in Lucknow from Wednesday, along with cast and crew.

The Milap Zaveri directorial also stars Manoj Bajpayee and Divya Khosla Kumar, and is a sequel of the 2018 action drama, "Satyameva Jayate".

"On the first day, we will shoot only with the lead pair, but subsequently other actors like Harsh Chhaya, Gautami Kapoor, Shaad Randhawa, Anup Soni, and Sahil Vaid will join in. We will be shooting across Lucknow, including heritage structures like palaces and colleges. Some of the live locations will be completely sealed off, so crowd gazers cannot sneak in. Only our cast and crew will be present on the spot," Zaveri said.

Producer Bhushan Kumar acknowledges the challenge but is confident stringent SoPs will create a safe shooting environment. "It will be scary for the crew at live locations, but it is important to give our audience some entertainment during this pandemic," he said.

"When we decide to take a franchise forward, we have to be ready with larger-than-life stories and characters. This script is a notch higher and Milap has worked rigorously on the action scenes with John during lockdown," said the producer.

