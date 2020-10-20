STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kajol finds Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge 'timeless', Simran 'relatable'

DDLJ went on to become the longest-running Hindi film of all time as it has played in theatres for 25 long years.

Published: 20th October 2020 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Dil Wale Dulhania Le Jayenge' (DDLJ).

By ANI

MUMBAI: As the iconic film 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' completed 25 years, actor Kajol said DDLJ is 'timeless' and her character Simran was 'relatable' to people.

On the occasion, Kajol opened up on what made 'DDLJ', the most loved romantic film in the history of Indian cinema.

"I think DDLJ is timeless because everybody identifies somewhere down the line with Simran and with Raj. I think they just like these characters a lot. They have liked them for years and years now and it's one of those things that you always like and probably will always like," the actor said. The character played by the actor, Simran, redefined the portrayal of women on screen. Simran was traditional yet modern in her outlook and was hugely relatable to people. However, the 'Dilwale' actor found the character a 'little boring' but on the second thought, she found her a 'little old-fashioned but cool'.

"I thought Simran was a little boring, to be honest, but I recognised her. I realised there is a lot of Simran in almost everybody we know, there is always that wanting to do the right thing in someone. A lot of people don't do the right thing but we always want to do that. You want to get that approval, you want to get that feeling of you are approved of and that you are doing something right in the world. So, yes Simran was like that. I thought she was just cool, a little old-fashioned but cool." Talking about her director, Aditya Chopra, whose debut directorial DDLJ became a trailblazing film in Indian pop culture history, Kajol said, "I think what sets Adi apart is probably his conviction. He is very, very convinced of what he is making and does not take on a project if he is not absolutely convinced about it. That really is what sets him apart. He is not willing to let go off that basic core conviction that he has in his characters and he knows them best."

The iconic on-screen duo, Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan have made generations of Indians fall in love with the idea of romance and it started with 'DDLJ'. Kajol unveiled about what she loved about Simran and Raj.

She continued, "We were shooting for 'DDLJ' and we never thought that we were making this. We just thought we were going to make a really cool film together and hopefully, it will be a hit film and we were all crossing our fingers that the music will do well, etc but I do not think anyone of us ever realized the kind of impact the film would have on people when they saw it." 'DDLJ' is one of the biggest all-time blockbusters in the history of Hindi cinema. It also went on to become the longest-running Hindi film of all time as it has played in theatres for 25 long years.

