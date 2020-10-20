Model Roaleey Ryan to debut in film directed by Aamir Khan's brother Faissal

By IANS

MUMBAI: Model Roaleey Ryan is excited to make her acting debut with Faactory. The film is directed by Faissal Khan, brother of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan. Faissal also toplines the cast.

"When Faissal is acting that's the cap that he adorns. He is very focused and he looks out for his co-actors, which improvises and makes the scenes better. He believes for a scene to look excellent everybody needs to shine in the scene," Roaleey said.

Faissal notably acted in the 2000 film "Mela", and his upcoming directorial is a romantic thriller.

Roaleey elaborated on her role: "I'm playing a confident, courageous and independent girl. She can handle any situation and she just wants to live a good life. I have been excited about the film since the day I gave audition."