Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon‘s next to go on floors from October 30

By Express News Service

Producer Dinesh Vijan and team are geared up for their upcoming project starring Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon. The as-yet untitled film will go floors on October 30 with the key cast in Chandigarh. The comedy revolves around a couple who ‘adopt’ their parents. However, when the parents don’t act as expected, chaos ensues.The film also features Aparshakti Khurana.