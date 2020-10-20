STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Don' clocks 14 years

Released in 2006, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Don: The Chase Begins' was a remake of the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Don'.

Published: 20th October 2020 08:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 08:17 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Don'.

A still from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Don'.

By IANS

MUMBAI: The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Don has completed 14 years on Tuesday.

Recalling directing the film, Farhan Akhtar took to Instagram and tweaked the film's famous dialogue: "Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahin namumkin haii".

"Don ko yaad rakhne ki zaroorat nahin kyon ki Don ko bhool jaana namumkin hai. #14YearsOfDon," he wrote.

Released in 2006, "Don: The Chase Begins" was a remake of the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer "Don" (1978). The SRK film was a hit and the franchise continued with a sequel in 2011.

"Don" 2006 also starred Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani, Arjun Rampal and Isha Koppikar.

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani wrote: "It's #14YearsOfDon already, and I can still remember every day of shoot so vividly. What beautiful memories! A big virtual hug and lots of love & light to a kickass team who made this movie etched in ours and audiences' hearts forever."

On the 14th anniversary of "Don", fans have been seen demanding the makers to make a third part.

"We want 'Don 3'," a user tweeted.

"Please do come up with the third part," another one wrote.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Don Don movie Shah Rukh Khan SRK
India Matters
CJI SA Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
In-house probe into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana needed: Justice A P Shah
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
COVID-19 hospitals in Bengaluru see admissions dip by 40 per cent in last seven days
For representational purpose. (Photo | RVK Rao/EPS)
SBI announces up to 25 bps concession on home loan rates
For representational purposes
‘Beware of online fraud under guise of loan offers’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Waves hit the tetrapods on the shore of Shizuoka city, southwest of Tokyo, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, as severe weather goes through waters off the region. (Photo | AP)
Japanese way of managing floods: Push excess rainwater into tunnels!
2 militants killed in encounter in South Kashmir, 5 terrorist killed in last 2 days
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp