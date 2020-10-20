STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sussanne Khan's Instagram account hacked after she clicked on fake mail

Sussanne Khan has revealed that her Instagram account was hacked after she clicked on a hoax mail in her inbox.

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan

By IANS

MUMBAI: Sussanne Khan, former wife of actor Hrithik Roshan, has revealed that her Instagram account was hacked after she clicked on a hoax mail in her inbox.

"Hello everyone, My Instagram account was hacked by a fake email pretending to be Instagram. I didn't realise that it was not authentic and so I clicked on the button. I write this sincere note, please do not click on any dodgy emails or messages," Sussanne wrote on Instagram.

She urged everyone to stay safe from cyber thieves.

"A huge 'THANK YOU' to the great team of @Instagram for quickly salvaging the situation and helping me get my account back... Stay safe from the viral thieves and bandits," Sussanne added.

Her post caught the attention of several industry folks and social media users. Many admitted that they too have received such dodgy emails.

"I clicked," producer Ekta Kapoor commented.

"Ya I got a message too...scary," actress Smriti Khanna wrote.

A few months ago, Sussanne and Hrithik temporarily moved in together to take care of their sons amid the Covid lockdown.

