Urvashi Rautela to be showstopper at Arab Fashion Week

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela will be showstopper for Filipino designer Furne One at the upcoming Arab Fashion Week.

"It's an honour to be the first Indian Bollywood actor to be a showstopper at Arab Fashion Week, which is one of the biggest and most prestigious fashion weeks. It is for one of the biggest designers -- Furne One of AMATO Couture. The fact that he chose me is really a huge deal for me. He has worked with pop icons like Jennifer Lopez, Ariana Grande, Beyonce and Mariah Carey," said Urvashi.

"He showcases me as an 'Arabic warrior princess' for his collection," she added about her look on the ramp.

The upcoming 12th edition of the Arab Fashion Week will be hosted virtually in Dubai from October 21 to 24.

"I have also shot for a short fashion film that showcases the message of equality, and tackles racism and inequality. I feel there are no boundaries and everyone is created equally," Urvashi further said.