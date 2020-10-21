STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sanjay Dutt beats cancer, comes out ‘victorious’ from health battle

In a post, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt had announced he would be taking a break for medical reasons.

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt (Photo | Sanjay Dutt Instagram)

By Express News Service

Actor Sanjay Dutt has shared the news of his recovery from cancer. The 61-year-old actor was reportedly diagnosed with lung cancer in August. In an Instagram post, Sanjay had announced he would be taking a break for medical reasons. He was subsequently treated at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. 

“The last few weeks were a very difficult time for my family and me,” Sanjay said in a new statement.

“But as they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids' birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can: the health and well-being of our family.”

In a recent video, Sanjay had highlighted a scar running across his head and said he would soon be out of this disease.

“This is a recent scar of my life, but I’ll beat it. I’ll be out of this cancer soon,” he had said. 

In his statement, Sanjay thanked his well-wishers for keeping their faith. “I am eternally grateful to my family, friends, and all the fans who have stood by me and been my source of strength through this trying time. Thank you for the love, kindness and countless blessings that you have sent my way. I am especially grateful to Dr. Sewanti and her team of doctors, nurses, and the medical staff at Kokilaben Hospital who have taken such good care of me in the last few weeks. Humbled and grateful,” he wrote. 

Sanjay was recently seen in Sadak 2, released on Disney+ Hotstar. His upcoming films are Bhuj: The Pride of India, Shamshera and KGF: Chapter 2. 

