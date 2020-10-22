STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Bigg Boss survival kit: Ex-contestants share secrets to last in the house

Survival, of course, can mean different things to different people, and it shows in the way contestants approach the game.

Published: 22nd October 2020 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2020 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 14 set

Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 14 set (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Have you ever wondered what it must be like, to be in the Bigg Boss house for weeks and months, far from your near ones -- from all humanity, actually -- and with cameras playing agents of voyeurism, dishing out your every move to the world outside?

Most Bigg Boss housemates would tell you the experience can leave you mentally drained, unless you develop a strong defence mechanism. The ones who have truly excelled talk of the need for a psychological survival kit, to tide over the tremendous pressure that the mind games inside the house bring in their wake.

"Bigg Boss 7" winner Gauahar Khan counts the ability to retain one's individuality as the biggest weapon the survival kit.

"There is no fixed formula to win the show but I think it has a lot to do with one's individuality. What you are and how well you connect to the audience matters the most. Everyone has a different personality. It's just that one should know how to portray the trait in front of the audience," Gauahar tells IANS.

Actress Kamya Punjabi, who was one of the star attractions in the seventh season, recalls how she wanted to leave the show midway as it was becoming "unbearable" for her to live without her little daughter.

"It's not at all easy to survive in the house. I remember there were days when I felt like leaving the show in between to go and meet my daughter. I was missing her so much," Kamya says.

For Kamya the tool of survival was the sheer realisation of the fact that getting to be on the show was a big deal. "It was a once-in-a lifetime opportunity. I knew I would never get this chance again. I knew I would meet my daughter after three months but I wouldn't get such a golden chance again. That kept me going," she recalls.

A lot of playacting and drama may go on, but season 13 star Paras Chhabra insists it is important to stay real in order to make it to the finals.

"People love a true personality. Stay as you are. If something wrong happens, stand for your beliefs," he says.

Paras also emphasises on the necessity to be resiliently good with the tasks.

"Tasks are very important in Bigg Boss. A contestant should be able to perform well in the tasks. It's one of the surviving elements," he adds.

Paras was one of the top contestants in the 13th season. He left the finale race after opting for the cash prize of Rs 10 lakh. Mahira Sharma, who made headlines for her close bond with Paras in the house, has a similar advice for survival in the house.

"I feel it was my honesty and reality that worked. I don't create relationships with others just for the sake of anything. If I am friends with someone, I try to give my 100 per cent to that bond. I think that's what people loved about me when I was in the house," she adds.

Survival, of course, can mean different things to different people, and it shows in the way contestants approach the game. For season 13 housemate Aarti Singh the essential item in her survival kit was a strong urge to prove herself. It is something that helped her reach the finale race despite panic attacks, she says.

"I knew this was my last chance to prove myself. I would be lying if I say it was easy to live in the house. I had panic attacks while I was living in the house and it was all on national TV. I showed every side of mine because I knew it was a do or die situation. Whether I was real or confident or 'lallu' or oversmart -- whatever I was, I was just real. People appreciate truth and honesty," Aarti shares.

Do the trademark abuses and fights of the show really help contestants to gain mileage and survive till the end? Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who participated in season 13, disagrees.

"Abusive behaviour may help you survive but it can create a lot of negative impact, too. I remember Salman sir used to warn us and always remind us that there's life outside the show and we should present ourselves in a diginified manner," she notes.

Paras says unnecessary fights, howsoever they may let you grab eyeballs, is the last thing you would want in your survival kit inside the house.

"If there are valid fights, it's okay. But that does not mean you keep on fighting. There have been instances when contestants got evicted owing to their fights," he points out.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bigg Boss
India Matters
Option open for Jagan to seek impeachment, but should SC invite this situation?
Representational picture of a State Bank of India branch (File Photo | PTI)
SBI offers concession on home loans during festive season
An artist busy painting on walls over theme of COVID-19. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Sleep tight, build up immunity to keep COVID-19 at bay: Experts on battling pandemic
For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Kindness in khaki, police officer builds home for two orphans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A devotee puts a mask on the face of a Goddess Durga idol to aware people against COVID-19 at a community puja pandal in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Pandemic Pujo: Calcutta HC allows drummers inside pandals in Bengal
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 cases short-lived? Centre worries over a bigger winter wave
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp