We respect all cultures equally: Eros Now faces flak for 'vulgar' Navratri posters, issues apology

By Online Desk

OTT platform Eros Now recently found itself in hot waters after its Navratri posters received flak from netizens for its 'vulgar' content.

The posters, featuring the likes of Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh, drew the ire of Twitterati for the nature of its content and also resulted in a 'BoycottErosNow' hashtag trend on the website.

Joining others, 'Manikarnika' actress Kangana Ranaut voiced her opinion against the posts and stressed upon the need to not 'sexualise' content.

Through a series of tweets, Ranaut urged everyone to 'preserve cinema' as a 'community viewing theatre experience'.

We must preserve cinema as a community viewing theatre experience,its more difficult to enthrall large section of audience than sexualise content for personal viewing, digitisation of art faces this major crisis, all streaming platforms are nothing but a porn hub. SHAME @ErosNow pic.twitter.com/qKHde2R4HI — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 22, 2020

The platform has since tendered an apology on Twitter and deleted its previous posts.

"We at Eros love and respect all cultures equally. It is not, and has never been our intention to hurt anyone's emotions. We have deleted the concerned posts and we apologise for having offended anyone's sentiments. Thanking you, Team Eros Now," the note read.