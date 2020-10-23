STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Government trying to put me in jail: Kangana Ranaut on complaint for 'spreading hate'

Mumbai based lawyer Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh, has accused Ranaut of 'promoting enmity amongst our country people for her political gain'.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut (Photo| Twitter)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday said that "the government (is) trying to put me in jail" after a complaint was filed against the actor at a Mumbai court for "spreading hate and breaking the brotherhood, integrity of the country" through "provoking hate speeches" given by her.

The 33-year-old star took to Twitter and said, "I worship people like Savarkar, Neta Bose and Rani of Jhansi. Today the government trying to put me in jail that makes me feel confident of my choices, waiting to be in jail soon n go through same miseries my idols were subjected to, it will give a meaning to my life, Jai Hind."

The complainant, a Mumbai based advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh, has accused Ranaut of attacking not just the Maharashtra Police, and government in connection with the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, but of also "promoting enmity amongst our country people for her political gain".

The complaint includes several of Ranaut's tweets in which she had targeted politicians, Maharashtra Police and personalities from the Bollywood film industry.

Following the post on the micro-blogging site, the 'Queen' actor posted another tweet in which she tagged Aamir Khan. "As Rani Laxmibai's fort was broken, my house was demolished, just as Savarkar Ji was put in jail for rebellion, all efforts are being made to send me to jail too, can some one ask from the Intolerance Gang how much they have suffered in this intolerant country?@aamir_khan," Kangana wrote (roughly translated from Hindi). 

