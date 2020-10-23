STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mira Nair's 'Monsoon Wedding' musical to open in India next year

The musical based on the 2001 Venice Golden Lion winning film was scheduled to open earlier this year in the UK at the Leeds Playhouse and London's Roundhouse.

Acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair

Acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Celebrated filmmaker Mira Nair's stage musical adaptation of her 2001 movie "Monsoon Wedding" will premiere in India in November, 2021.

During a virtual masterclass at Busan Film Festival, Nair said the musical will first open in India and then in Singapore, Dubai and London. "We are going to open next year, November 2021. First in India, and then in Singapore, and Dubai, perhaps, and then bring it to London and the United States. It's a wonderful musical with music from Vishal Bhardwaj, one of our great composers, 21 new songs," said Nair.

According to Variety, the musical based on the 2001 Venice Golden Lion winning film was scheduled to open earlier this year in the UK at the Leeds Playhouse and London's Roundhouse, but the premiere got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 63-year-old director said the musical beautifully captures the spirit of the film. "It is very, very close to the film in spirit, but it's a stage musical. And that's the something that I have been working on very painstakingly for 10-11 years. So now we are ready. And we're looking for COVID to leave us so that we can open on the big stages," Nair added.

"Monsoon Wedding" centred around a dysfunctional Indian family as they prepare for their daughter's wedding. The film featured Naseeruddin Shah, Lillete Dubey, Shefali Shah, and Vasundhara Das. The film had its world premiere as a stage musical at Berkeley Repertory Theatre in 2017.

