Bigg Boss 14: Twitterati support Rahul Vaidya after Pavitra Punia's misogyny charge

Pavitra had a major fight with Rahul after she was told that latter was telling other inmates that she had a crush on Abhinav Shukla. The use of "crush" word did not go down well with Pavitra.

Published: 24th October 2020 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2020 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

'Naagin 3' actress Pavitra Punia

'Naagin 3' actress Pavitra Punia (Photo | Pavitra Punia Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: A section of social media users came out in support of singer Rahul Vaidya after actress Pavitra Punia accused him of passing misogynistic remarks on her in a recent episode of Bigg Boss 14.

"Tumhare jaise mard hote hain jo auraton pe lanchhan lagaate hain (men like you defame women)," Pavitra said during her spat with Rahul.

However, Pavitra's behavior has irked a lot of people. Many social media users feel that she has unnecessarily picked up a fight.

"The way this man is unapologetic and proud of it because he knows he isn't wrong," a user tweeted about Rahul.

"I really failed to understand where was Rahul wrong, he frankly said Pavitra has crush which she herself said previously. The exaggeration from Pavitra was really not needed and is character assassination," another user tweeted.

"Everyone should learn from #PavitraPunia how to play woman card," a Twitter user said.

Many users compared Rahul to "Bigg Boss 8" winner Gautam Gulati.

"Rahul is the new Gautam Gulati. He is a lone warrior," a user praised.

"Bigg Boss 14" airs on Colors TV.

