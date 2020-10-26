STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Allahabad HC stays arrests of Nawazuddin, 3 kin in molestation case filed by actor's estranged wife

The High Court stayed the arrest of Nawazuddin, his mother Mehrunissa and brothers Fayazuddin and Ayazuddin. However, Nawaz's third brother Munazuddin got no such relief.

Published: 26th October 2020 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2020 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

PRAYAGRAJ: The Allahabad High Court has stayed the arrest of Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and three of his kin in a molestation case filed against them by his estranged wife Aaliya.

The High Court stayed the arrest of Nawazuddin, his mother Mehrunissa and brothers Fayazuddin and Ayazuddin. However, Nawaz's third brother Munazuddin got no such relief.

In the High Court, a division bench of Justice Manoj Mishra and Justice Sanjay Kumar Pachauri heard the case during which Nawazuddin's lawyer Abhishek Kumar was present.

Aaliya Siddiqui aka Anjali Pandey had lodged an FIR against Nawazuddin and his family at Budhana police station in Muzaffarnagar on July 27, accusing them of assaulting her and molesting a minor girl in in 2012.

The FIR was first filed in Mumbai, but as the alleged incident occurred in a place under Budhana police jurisdiction, it was forwarded to Budhana police station.

