STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Must make another superhero film for catharsis: Director Anubhav Sinha on nine years of 'Ra.One'

Released on October 26, 2011, the film featured Shah Rukh Khan as a superhero - the first in his career - and was touted as one of the biggest films of the year.

Published: 26th October 2020 01:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2020 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from 'Ra.One'

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from 'Ra.One'

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha on Monday said his ambitious Shah Rukh Khan starrer "Ra.One" was both, an accomplishment and a disappointment, and believes he must make another superhero film just for "catharsis".

Released on October 26, 2011, the film featured Shah Rukh Khan as a superhero - the first in his career - and was touted as one of the biggest films of the year.

"Ra.One", however, opened to unfavourable reviews and failed to make an impact at the box office.

On the nine-year anniversary of the film, Sinha said the movie's release left him with a "bittersweet" feeling.

"Nine years back this date we released 'Ra.One'. Probably the most bittersweet experience of my life.

Such an accomplishment and disappointment together in so many ways.

"I must make another superhero film just for a catharsis. Thanks and sorry team. Love you all," he tweeted.

Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Rampal, the film was lauded for its VFX and some key action sequences but heavily criticised for its wafer-thin plot.

When the titular antagonist (Rampal) of an action game takes on physical form, it's only the game's less powerful protagonist G.

One who can save the family of his creator Shekhar Subramaniam.

Shah Rukh Khan starred in dual roles of G.One and Shekhar.

The film's music score by Vishal-Shekhar was applauded, with the track "Chammak Challo" sung by international singer Akon going on to went on to becoming a chartbuster.

Despite the underwhelming performance of "Ra.

One", Sinha bounced back as a director with acclaimed films like "Mulk" (2018), "Article 15" (2019) and this year's Taapsee Pannu starrer "Thappad".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anubhav Sinha Ra One
India Matters
For representational purposes
Poor hygiene, water quality can lower COVID-19 fatality rate, says study
Union Minister Pratap Sarangi (Photo | PTI)
All Indian citizens will get free Covid vaccine: Union Minister Pratap Sarangi
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
Lawyer writes to AG seeking his nod to initiate contempt against Jagan
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Planning to buy gold during the festive season? Keep these tips in mind 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
However, on October 21, Bravo was ruled out of the IPL with a groin injury. He played six games and scored only seven runs in two innings. He got six wickets in as many games with an economy rate of 8.57. (Photo | PTI)
Batting, the arty way: This IPL, Dhoni, Kohli and others are also playing 'Folk Cricket'
Durga Puja traditions, carried out by many households from centuries in West Bengal, saw low turnouts this year. (Photo| PTI)
Shubho Bijoya: Lowkey Durga immersion takes place in Bengal, thanks to COVID
Gallery
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
Dussehra celebrations across the country on Sunday, which sees the customary burning of Ravana effigies amid a large crowd every year, were disrupted this year by COVID-19. (Photo| PTI)
Dussehra 2020: India comes together amid COVID-19 pandemic to depict the victory of good over evil
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp