STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Soumitra Chatterjee very critical: Family sources

The 85-year-old thespian's platelet count is little on the lower side and his haemoglobin has gone down, he said.

Published: 26th October 2020 06:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2020 06:52 PM   |  A+A-

Bengali film star Soumitra Chatterjee

Bengali film star Soumitra Chatterjee (File | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The health condition of legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee remained "very critical" on Monday, neither improving nor worsening, his family sources said.

The 85-year-old thespians platelet count had dropped on Sunday.

"His condition has neither improved nor has it worsened. The condition is the same as yesterday as of now," a family member said.

A spokesman of the city private hopsital, where he is being treated, Sunday said in a statement "On the 20th day of hospitalisation and 17th day of ICU care Chatterjee's consciousness is not improving despite all our efforts. Rather it has decreased."

His platelet count is little on the lower side and his haemoglobin has gone down, he said.

"We have begun transfusion; we are correcting the platelet count. We are trying definitive therapy to end Covid encephalopathy which is the crux of the matter," the statement had said.

Encephalopathy is a general term to describe a disease that affects the function or structure of the brain.

"Our neuro board discussed ways like giving him invasive airway support after talking to his family," the spokesman said.

The level of urea and sodium in his blood has gone up, he said.

Stating that Chatterjee was "maintaining well on other organ functions," he said with prolonged ICU stay and invasive support there is always a chance of secondary complications due to his advanced age and co-morbidities.

"His organs like lungs and heart are working well and his blood pressure is normal but his consciousness is a cause of concern," the spokesman said.

The critically acclaimed actor was admitted to the hospital on October 6 after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Chatterjee, a Dada Saheb Phalke awardee, had tested negative for the infection last week after which he was shifted to a non-COVID ITU.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Soumitra Chatterjee
India Matters
The in-person talks are taking place at a time when India is locked in a tense standoff with China in eastern Ladakh. (Photo | AP)
With eye on containing China, India, US hold third edition of 2+2 talks
Narrative control on J&K: A good beginning with ‘Black day’
For representational purposes
Gujarat HC becomes first state apex court to live-stream proceedings
Image used for representation only. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Covid death rate in India now lowest since March at 1.5%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp