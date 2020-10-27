Kunal Kohli completes shooting of Richa Chadha’s 'Lahore Confidential'

By Express News Service

The shooting of Kunal Kohli’s upcoming spy thriller, Lahore Confidential, has been wrapped up. Starring Richa Chadha and Arunoday Singh in the lead, the film was shot during the pandemic with all necessary safety measures in place.

Kohli took to Twitter and shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the set, where everyone was masked and maintained social distancing.

“Self Drove to all locations. No driver. No one allowed to enter my car. For car tracking shots I drove along in my car with a monitor...On set, one chair only for me. That’s sanitized not just daily but every time shifting happens on set. My monitor is separate, and no one was allowed six feet near it or me,” Kohli wrote.

The filmmaker said it took him a while to adjust to the new regulations. “I love to operate the second camera at times. Couldn’t do that. Also couldn’t sit near the camera as I usually do to see the artists perform with ‘bareeki.’

​Had to be at the monitor instead. In small or closed places, production got the place sanitised with a sanitising gun in every break,” he added.

The film’s narrative revolves around a humble, divorced Indian woman who finds herself on an intelligence duty in Pakistan. Lahore Confidential also features populartelevision actor Karishma Tanna in a pivotal role.