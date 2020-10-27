Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Elnaaz Norouzi reunite for 'Sangeen'

By Express News Service

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is set to star alongside his Sacred Games co-star Elnaaz Norouzi in director Jaideep Chopra’s Sangeen. The film will be shot across London and Mumbai and will go on floors in January 2021.Siddiqui described Sangeen as a ‘unique film’ and said he is thrilled to be essaying a “thought-provoking character”.

“I am looking forward to teaming up once again with Elnaaz Norouzi after Sacred Games. The script is an experimental one and I am sure Jaideep Chopra will do full justice to it and together we will be able to discover something novel,” the actor said in a statement.

Iran-born Norouzi said she is honoured to reunite with Siddiqui after the popular Netflix crime-drama series.

“Sangeen is an incredible script, a role I’ve always secretly dreamt of essaying as an actor. I am looking forward to bringing that complex character to life with Jaideep sir who has written it so skilfully,” she added.

Sangeen is jointly produced by Gurjit Singh of Golden Era Films and Ankit Khanna of AK Projekts. Chopra, who has also written the film, said he could not think of anyone else but Siddiqui for the part.

“He is an actor par excellence and I couldn’t think of anyone more deserving than him to bring a sense of authenticity to my film. Elnaaz Norouzi has an innate creative acumen and this film will showcase her in a brand-new light within the cinematic ecosphere,” Chopra said.

