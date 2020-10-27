STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Soumitra Chatterjee put on ventilator support, condition worsens

Legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee was put on ventilator support as his condition worsened further on Monday evening.

Published: 27th October 2020 01:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 01:02 AM   |  A+A-

Legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee

Legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee was put on ventilator support as his condition worsened further on Monday evening, doctors said.

His health condition further deteriorated late in the evening and oxygen support is less than 40 per cent, said the spokesperson of the private hospital in the city where he has been admitted.

The 85-year-old actor's haemoglobin has gone down as has his platelet count, the spokesperson said.

"We had to protect his airways. At 3 pm, we put him on ventilation support...His oxygen support is less than 40 per cent, and there were increasing chances of aspiration and secondary pneumonia.

"He is not that well. His health condition has definitely deteriorated. The medical board took a unanimous decision to protect his airway, and we did it by putting him on endotracheal intubation," the spokesperson said in a late-night audio statement.

According to doctors, endotracheal intubation is a medical procedure in which a tube is placed into the windpipe through the mouth or nose.

The spokesperson said, "Due to gastrointestinal bleeding and dehydration, his kidney functions which were fine till morning are now taking a toll. His urea and creatinine are also not good. His urine output is also not satisfactory."

The critically acclaimed actor was admitted to the hospital on October 6 after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Chatterjee, a Dada Saheb Phalke awardee, and the first Indian film personality to be conferred with the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres, France's highest civilian award, had tested negative for the infection last week after which he was shifted to a non-COVID ITU.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Soumitra Chatterjee Soumitra Chatterjee Health Soumitra Chatterjee Health Update
India Matters
The in-person talks are taking place at a time when India is locked in a tense standoff with China in eastern Ladakh. (Photo | AP)
With eye on containing China, India, US hold third edition of 2+2 talks
Narrative control on J&K: A good beginning with ‘Black day’
For representational purposes
Gujarat HC becomes first state apex court to live-stream proceedings
Image used for representation only. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Covid death rate in India now lowest since March at 1.5%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp