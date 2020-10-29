STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Akshay Kumar starring Laxmmi Bomb is now 'Laxmii'

Amid the backlash on the title, film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed that the title has been changed to 'Laxmii'.

Published: 29th October 2020 05:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2020 05:42 PM   |  A+A-

Akshay Kumar in 'Laxmmi Bomb'

Akshay Kumar's 'Laxmmi Bomb' has been renamed as Laxmii. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Prior to the release, the makers have renamed Akshay Kumar starring 'Laxmmi Bomb' to 'Laxmii' on Thursday.

Amid the backlash on the title, film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed that the title has been changed to 'Laxmii'.

"NEW DEVELOPMENT... #LaxmmiBomb title changed... New title: #Laxmii... Premieres 9 Nov 2020 on #DisneyPlusHotstarVIP... Stars #AkshayKumar and #KiaraAdvani, " tweeted Adarsh.

On choosing the previous title, film director Raghava Lawrence had said, "I considered going the same way for the Hindi remake but we collectively decided that the name must appeal to the Hindi audience as well and what better than Laxmmi."

"By god's grace, it was turning out to be a cracker of a film, so we named it 'Laxmmi Bomb'. Like a dhamaka of Laxmmi Bomb cannot be missed, the transgender lead character is powerful and radiant. Hence the name fits perfectly," he added.

The 'Khiladi' actor is playing the characters of 'Asif' and 'Laxmmi', one is trying to convince the parents of Kiara, while the other has come to take revenge.

The character of 'Asif' does not believe in ghosts as a dialogue confirms -- "Jis din sach mein mere samne bhoot aaya na, toh maa kasam choodiya pehn lunga. (The day a ghost appears before me in reality, I swear by my mother that I will wear bangles)."

The movie is set to premiere on November 9, 2020, on DisneyPlus Hotstar. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akshay Kumar Laxmmi Bomb laxmii
India Matters
Image for representation (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Oral polio vaccine may be protecting young Indians from COVID-19, finds study
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
A baby orangutan that was orphaned due to deforestation in Indonesia | AP
Human encroachment on nature will cause more pandemics, warns UN
PM Narendra Modi (File photo | PTI)
Economic recovery will be faster, confident of meeting $5 tn target by 2024: PM 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp