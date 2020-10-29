STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dub Sharma talks about his new track for ZEE5 movie 'Comedy Couple'

Titled 'Lag Gaye Hai Lauke', the track has been described as an amalgamation of funny dialogues from the film set against the backdrop of the burgeoning stand-up comedy scene in Gurgaon.

Published: 29th October 2020 01:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2020 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

Saqib Saleem (L) and Shweta Basu Prasad in Comedy Couple

Saqib Saleem (L) and Shweta Basu Prasad in Comedy Couple (Photo| YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Musician Dub Sharma says he is confident that his new track for ZEE5 Original film "Comedy Couple" will be liked by the audiences. The film, which features actors Saqib Saleem and Shweta Basu Prasad in the lead, released on ZEE5 on October 21.

Titled "Lag Gaye Hai Lauke", the track has been described as an amalgamation of funny dialogues from the film. Sharma, who previously produced "Azaadi" and "Jingostan" for Zoya Akhtar's "Gully Boy", said he had "total creative freedom" while composing the track.

"It was interesting when ZEE5 approached me to do a track for the film 'Comedy Couple', in fact it was Saqib Saleem's idea. I was intrigued and took this up immediately. I got total creative freedom to make this track using the popular and funny dialogues in the film. The title 'Lag Gaye Hai Lauke' synergises with the life of  'Comedy Couple' and is very relatable. I hope the track catches on. I have a feeling that people will love it," Sharma said in a statement.

Directed by Nachiket Samant, "Comedy Couple" is based in Gurgaon and set against the backdrop of the burgeoning stand-up comedy scene in the city. The film follows Zoya Batra (Prasad) and Deep Sharma (Saleem) who do stand-up together.

It revolves around the couple's interpersonal relationships, friendship, what they face as a unit and how they land the jokes. "Comedy Couple" has been produced by Yoodlee Films, the film production arm of Saregama India.

