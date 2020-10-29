STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Ishaan Khatter's 'Pippa' adds Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli

Set against the backdrop of 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, the movie will feature Khatter as Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta who, along with his siblings, fought on the eastern front.

Published: 29th October 2020 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2020 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

Mrunal Thakur, Ishaan Khatter, Priyanshu Painyuli (L-R) will start in Pippa

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actors Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli have boarded the cast of war drama "Pippa", starring Ishaan Khatter in the lead.

To be directed by Raja Krishna Menon of "Airlift" fame, the film will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Set against the backdrop of 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, the movie will feature Khatter as Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron who, along with his siblings, fought on the eastern front.

The film is based on Mehta's book ''The Burning Chaffees''.

The movie's title is taken from the Russian amphibious war tank called the PT-76, popularly known as "Pippa".

Thakur and Painyuli will play Khatter's on-screen siblings in the movie, which will also feature veteran actor Soni Razdan as Mehta's mother.

Thakur, who broke out with "Love Sonia", is known for movies like "Super 30" and "Batla House".

Painyuli has starred in critically-acclaimed movies such as Vikramaditya Motwane's "Bhavesh Joshi" and Chris Hemworth-starrer "Extraction".

He most recently featured in the second season of Amazon's "Mirzapur".

"With Mrunal and Priyanshu joining Ishaan, we have three of the most exciting young actors coming together.

Personally, I'm very excited to work with such extraordinary young talent and look forward to the energy they bring to Pippa," Menon said in a statement.

Producer Ronnie Screwvala said the film will chronicle India's victory in the war through the eyes of the Mehta family.

"I'm glad we have talented actors like Mrunal and Priyanshu on board, who along with Ishaan will spearhead this story of triumph that needs to be told," he added.

Siddharth Roy Kapur said, "We were looking for great actors who would complement each other to create a believable family unit, and with Mrunal, Priyanshu and Razdan on board to join Ishaan, I am happy that we have more than achieved what we set out to do with the casting."

Ravinder Randhawa, Tanmay Mohan and Menon have penned the movie's script.

"Pippa", produced by RSVP and Roy Kapur Films, is scheduled to be released in 2021.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ishaan khatter Pippa Mrunal thakur Priyanshu Painyul
India Matters
Image for representation (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Oral polio vaccine may be protecting young Indians from COVID-19, finds study
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
A baby orangutan that was orphaned due to deforestation in Indonesia | AP
Human encroachment on nature will cause more pandemics, warns UN
PM Narendra Modi (File photo | PTI)
Economic recovery will be faster, confident of meeting $5 tn target by 2024: PM 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp