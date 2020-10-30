STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
If only we are told more stories of softer men: Richa Chadha after attending Chaplin Concert

The 'Fukrey' actor walked the red carpet alongside actor Ali Fazal. She shared pictures of the same on her Twitter where she is seen decked up in a hot pink co-ord set.

Published: 30th October 2020 06:04 PM

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Actor Richa Chadha was fascinated after attending the Chaplin Concert at the fourth edition of El Gouna Film Festival on Friday.

"Suited up for the red carpet ...the Chaplin Concert, @ElGounaFilm. They screened a hundred year old film, Chaplin's The Kid, with live orchestra providing the background score. MAGIC!" she wrote.

"Suited up for the red carpet ...the Chaplin Concert, @ElGounaFilm. They screened a hundred year old film, Chaplin's The Kid, with live orchestra providing the background score. MAGIC!" she wrote.

In a subsequent post, the actor has shared a video of live Chaplin Concert.

Sharing the same on her Instagram, the actor further wrote, "Thank you for this beautiful experience @elgounafilmfestivalofficial! We watched a film that is a 100 years old with live music...MAGIC! Thank you Charlie Chaplin... If only we'd told more stories of softer men, men who held orphans with love...the world would have turned out very different. With peak nostalgia and gratitude... Sigh! Art is therapy. Thank you my new friend @bushraofficial for having me! @andreayi."

The fourth edition of El Gouna Film Festival is being held in Egypt from October 23 to October 31, 2020. 

