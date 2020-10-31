STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Alaya F aces dance move but falters on landing in funny new post

Alaya posted a clip on Instagram, where her dance partner is seen lifting her even as she balances herself holding his legs.

Published: 31st October 2020 07:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 07:14 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Alaya F

Actress Alaya F

By IANS

MUMBAI: Alaya F keeps posting hilarious videos to entertain her fans on social media. On Saturday, the actress shared one such video where she aced a dance lift but failed to figure the landing.

Alaya posted a clip on Instagram, where her dance partner is seen lifting her even as she balances herself holding his legs. However,while she is coming down she hilariously falls on the dance partner's stomach.

Both in the end of the video burst into laughter.

"We've finally figured out this lift but not the landing! Wait for it! @utkarshc21 @thisis_beat," she wrote alongside the clip.

Alaya, daughter of actress Pooja Bedi, made her Bollywood debut with "Jawaani Jaaneman". She has a three-film deal with producer Jay Shewakramani.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alaya F
India Matters
Who can resist the magic of PM Modi's oratory?
Nitish Kumar-led NDA claims to have provided six lakh jobs in five years. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar polls: Unemployment issue takes centre stage, but what are they?
For representational purposes
'Ayurveda can be effective in treatment of mild to moderate Covid cases'
Umerkote MLA Nityananda Gond and wife Chaiti Gond harvesting paddy.
This Odisha MLA is busy harvesting his paddy, vegetable fields

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp