STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Can't wait to get started on 'Looop Lapeta': Tahir Raj Bhasin on Taapsee Pannu co-starrer

Taapsee and Tahir are a new on-screen pairing and the latter is confident that the audience will love their chemistry.

Published: 31st October 2020 01:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Tahir Raj Bhasin

Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin . (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI:  Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin is thrilled to be back on a film set for his next, 'Looop Lapeta', in which he is paired opposite Taapsee Pannu.

The actor, who will also be seen playing the role of the veteran Sunil Gavaskar in the Ranveer Singh starrer '83' expressed his excitement to kick start the shoot of his next. He said, "I can't wait to get started on the 'Looop Lapeta'. It's an incredible script and I've lived with the story as drafts have improved through the lockdown. I can see it being challenging and super fun to do. It is also very different from anything that I've explored before which only doubles the excitement!"

Tahir added, "The producers - Atul Kasbekar and Tanuj Garg of Ellipsis and the Studio, Sony, are very aware of the new work environment we are venturing into. They are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the film set is a safe workspace that protects every crew member and the project."

Taapsee and Tahir are a new on-screen pairing and the latter is confident that the audience will love their chemistry. He said, "A lead pair in acting is a bit like a dance duet. The performance works if both dancers do. To have Taapsee is going to be brilliant and I hope the audience sees this chemistry. She has an incredibly charming energy and she's an outstanding, instinctive actor. I look forward to exploring the world of 'Looop Lapeta' with her."

Tahir shared that he is excited about the industry restarting itself after after six months of total shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The lockdown was a time to pause and reassess for everyone. Projects have had time for rewrites and improvements. People appreciate being at work and around friends more. It has changed our attitudes toward health and safety," Bhasin said.

"To be back in the ring and a part of one of the first few projects to kick start its engines is a great feeling. It is simultaneously invigorating and a responsibility to set a sustainable work template," he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tahir Raj Bhasin Looop Lapeta Taapsee Pannu
India Matters
Conversion just for sake of marriage unacceptable: Allahabad HC
Covaxin
‘Roll out vaccine for high-risk patients with phase-3 trials’
An officer with the seized scooter and the list of pending violation cases. (Photo | EPS)
Asked to pay Rs 42,000 fine, Bengaluru man leaves bike with cops
Who can own property on the moon and mars?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp