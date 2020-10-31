Dharma Productions asked to apologise for ‘littering’ in Goa during shoot

By Express News Service

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions has been asked to apologise for allegedly ‘littering’ at a village during a film shoot in Goa. The controversy surfaced after videos showing the litter were uploaded by residents of Nerul in North Goa.

The litter was allegedly generated by the crew of an upcoming Deepika Padukone-starrer, PTI stated.

As per reports, Goa’s Waste Management Minister Michael Lobo asked the director or owners of Dharma Productions to tender an apology, failing which a fine will be imposed by his department.

A show-cause notice was issued to the Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) earlier this week.

​Earlier, Kangana Ranaut had criticised the production house on Twitter and written, “Movie industry is not a virus just for the moral fibre n culture of this nation but it has become very destructive and harmful for the environment also, @PrakashJavdekar ji @moefccAsee this disgusting, filthy, irresponsible behaviour by so-called big production houses, pls help.”