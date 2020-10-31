STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Dharma Productions asked to apologise for ‘littering’ in Goa during shoot

As per reports, Goa’s Waste Management Minister Michael Lobo asked the director or owners of Dharma Productions to tender an apology, failing which a fine will be imposed by his department.

Published: 31st October 2020 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Filmmaker Karan Johar

Filmmaker Karan Johar (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions has been asked to apologise for allegedly ‘littering’ at a village during a film shoot in Goa. The controversy surfaced after videos showing the litter were uploaded by residents of Nerul in North Goa.

The litter was allegedly generated by the crew of an upcoming Deepika Padukone-starrer, PTI stated. 

As per reports, Goa’s Waste Management Minister Michael Lobo asked the director or owners of Dharma Productions to tender an apology, failing which a fine will be imposed by his department.

A show-cause notice was issued to the Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) earlier this week. 

​Earlier, Kangana Ranaut had criticised the production house on Twitter and written, “Movie industry is not a virus just for the moral fibre n culture of this nation but it has become very destructive and harmful for the environment also, @PrakashJavdekar ji @moefccAsee this disgusting, filthy, irresponsible behaviour by so-called big production houses, pls help.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dharma Productions Karan Johar
India Matters
Conversion just for sake of marriage unacceptable: Allahabad HC
Covaxin
‘Roll out vaccine for high-risk patients with phase-3 trials’
An officer with the seized scooter and the list of pending violation cases. (Photo | EPS)
Asked to pay Rs 42,000 fine, Bengaluru man leaves bike with cops
Who can own property on the moon and mars?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp