Do what makes you happy: Amitabh Bachchan pens down his weekend thoughts on self-love

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday penned down inspiring self-love thoughts for his fans. Noting down his weekend thoughts, the 'Don' star advised to 'do what makes you happy'.

The 78-year-old legend who is one of the most active celebrities on Twitter took to the platform to share his thoughts, alongside a picture featuring himself.

"Only person you have to face in the morning is yourself. When younger, feels like you have to please entire world," tweeted Senior Bachchan.

"No. Do what makes you happy, create life you want to live for. You'll see someone you truly love staring back at you every morning if you can do that," he added.

In the snap posted in the micro-blogging site, the 'Thugs of Hindostan' star is seen checking out his reflection in a mirror as he gears up for a shoot. Dressed in a navy blue blazer, the actor looks dashing as ever.

The actor who has been quite active on social media has been keeping his fans updated of his activities by posting pictures and videos.

Last week, the 'Shehenshah' star celebrated 20 years of his blockbuster hit 'Mohobbatein' and penned down along with a video reel from the film that complemented the note.