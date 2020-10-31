STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

I have lost a bit of my swag after pandemic: Sudhir Mishra

Mishra entered the showbiz as a director with "Yeh Woh Manzil To Nahin" in 1987.

Published: 31st October 2020 12:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

Director Sudhir Mishra

Director Sudhir Mishra (File photo| EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: For Sudhir Mishra, the pandemic has left an everlasting impact on his life, and not everything about it is good. The filmmaker says holding his ill father in his arms and running towards the ICU, and then watching him die has changed him, and he is still figuring out how.

"You know, (author) Manu Joseph once wrote an article about me and said that 'I'm the collector of frail men'. Now, I see myself as much more frail after the pandemic," Mishra told IANS, when asked about the projects he is working on.

"I'd like to relook at things that I've been working on. I am working on a film, I am working on a script, I am working on a couple of OTT long form things. There is a historical series that I am rewriting. So, there is a lot of work, but through these five or six months, some other story seems to be emerging and I am trying to get a grasp of it," added the filmmaker.

He continued: "I don't know this whole experience of the pandemic. I've lost a bit of my swag. When I saw myself terrified, holding my father in my arms and running towards an ICU, and then watching him die, that has done something. I don't know what exactly. It will show in my next (project)."

Mishra entered the showbiz as a director with "Yeh Woh Manzil To Nahin" in 1987. He added strokes of diverse stories on the cinematic canvas, from "Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi", "Chameli", "Inkaar", "Khoya Khoya Chand", "Calcutta Mail", "Inkaar" to "Hostages".

His most recent project was "Serious Men", an adaptation of Manu Joseph's book of the same name. The Netflix Original film featured Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and narrated the story of a father who wants to create a bright future for his son.

After spending so many years in the industry, Mishra says he still gets amazed at how stories often decide their own course, and shape.

"The magic of storytelling is that sometimes you write a scene and when you shoot the scene, something happens. You don't know where it came from. You think 'How did I write this?', 'Where did it come from?' And that's the magic of storytelling, and then when it reaches people, people have different reactions to it," he said.

"The same book means one thing to one person, and another thing to another person. When people interact with a film or a book, they seem to be interacting with different things, because they are interacting with it from their own heads, backgrounds, mysteries of their own. It is fascinating to see that," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sudhir Mishra
India Matters
Conversion just for sake of marriage unacceptable: Allahabad HC
Covaxin
‘Roll out vaccine for high-risk patients with phase-3 trials’
An officer with the seized scooter and the list of pending violation cases. (Photo | EPS)
Asked to pay Rs 42,000 fine, Bengaluru man leaves bike with cops
Who can own property on the moon and mars?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp