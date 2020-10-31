STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Sanya Malhotra on why working with Anurag Basu was a different experience

Sanya is part of the ensemble cast of Basu's upcoming dark comedy anthology "Ludo".

Published: 31st October 2020 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra

Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra (Photo | Sanya Malhotra Facebook)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Sanya Malhotra has spoken about why working with filmmaker Anurag Basu was an unusual experience. For the first time, Sanya recalled, she was working without a script.

Sanya is part of the ensemble cast of Basu's upcoming dark comedy anthology "Ludo".

"I was approached by him almost two years back for this film and the character. He explained the gist of the story and when I asked him about the script, he simply laughed it out. He said, 'let's go on set and decide'. We did a meeting before the shoot. Dada explained to me what is going to happen to my character in the script, again in a gist," Sanya recalled.

As an actor, Sanya says she has a habit of doing her homework before entering the set.

"I always read my script very religiously before stepping in front of the camera with my character. For the first time, I couldn't believe that I have to work without the script. Before my first day on the set, I had no idea what was supposed to be shot, and how to go about with it!" she said.

However, she was quite relaxed. "I got ready with the costumes sent to me, and went on the set as a blank slate."

Sanya took this challenge as a gift for her craft. "Before that, I used to pester Dada to at least have some workshops before the shoot, which he would simply not pay any heed to. He just asked me not to think too much about it."

Things were different on the set, she says. "The first day on set was so refreshing for me as an actor, it was something new for me. I had never experienced this before -- with my previous films, be it 'Dangal', or any other film. This process was very much new and extremely refreshing for me, to go on sets without script or preparation. I was so happy to see how Dada works, it is fun and it is a collaborative experience".

Sanya will also be seen in Guneet Monga's "Pagglait", and "Love Hostel" opposite Vikrant Massey.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sanya Malhotra Anurag Basu
India Matters
Conversion just for sake of marriage unacceptable: Allahabad HC
Covaxin
‘Roll out vaccine for high-risk patients with phase-3 trials’
An officer with the seized scooter and the list of pending violation cases. (Photo | EPS)
Asked to pay Rs 42,000 fine, Bengaluru man leaves bike with cops
Who can own property on the moon and mars?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp