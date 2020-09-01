STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhumi Pednekar gets nostalgic as 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan,' clocks 3 years, shares BTS video

The 31-year-old star on Tuesday took a walk down the memory lane and posted a montage to Instagram that showcased a special video compiled of an interview of the lead pair - Bhumi and Ayushman.

Poster of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan | Twitter

By ANI

MUMBAI: Celebrating 3 years of much-loved romantic-comedy 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan', actor Bhumi Pednekar got nostalgic and shared a BTS video and termed the movie as one of her favorite films.

The 31-year-old star on Tuesday took a walk down the memory lane and posted a montage to Instagram that showcased a special video compiled of an interview of the lead pair - Bhumi and Ayushman. The montage also showcased some candid dialogues and shots in between the shoot. It also showed the first-night shoot in Rishikesh as Pednekar tells the person holding the camera to capture the shooting team.

Taking to the caption, the 'Saand Ki Aankh' actor noted, "#3YearofShubhMangalSaavdhan.One of my favourite films. I still can't believe it's been #3YearofShubhMangalSaavdhan. Thank you @aanandlrai sir for believing in me."

The actor added as she thanked the team,"#RSPrasanna for making me a part of your vision, @hiteshkewalya for penning these beautiful characters and @ayushmannk for being the best co-star that I could have ever wished for & the entire team of SMS for your constant support ."

Ayushmann also posted the trailer of the film to his Instagram Story, as 'Shubh Mangal Savdhaan' clocked 3 years.

Directed by R.S. Prasanna and produced by Aanand L. Rai, 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' features Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. The film revolves around Mudit Sharma, who is about to get married, on how he deals with his impotency with his fiance and family 

