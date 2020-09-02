STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

HC refuses to stay streaming of Netflix movie 'Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl'

Justice Rajiv Shakdher asked the Centre as to why it did not approach the court before release of the movie on Over The Top (OTT) platform, and said an injunction cannot be granted now.

Published: 02nd September 2020 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2020 02:06 PM   |  A+A-

Janhvi Kapoor in a still from 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'

Janhvi Kapoor in a still from 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'. (Photo| YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Wednesday refused to stay at this stage the streaming of Netflix movie, 'Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl', on the Centre's plea that it depicts the Indian Air Force (IAF) in bad light.

Justice Rajiv Shakdher asked the Centre as to why it did not approach the court before the release of the movie on the Over The Top (OTT) platform, and said an injunction cannot be granted now as the film is already streaming.

The movie was released on Netflix on August 12.

The high court issued notices and sought response of Dharma Productions Private Limited, which produced the film, its directors Karan Yash Johar and Hiroo Yash Johar, CEO Apporva Mehta, Zee Entertainment, Netflix Entertainment Services India LLP and M/s Netflix on the Centre's suit and interim application to remove the movie from all OTT platforms.

The court said it was of the view that former Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena, on whose life the film is based, should also be made a party to the suit and issued notice to her seeking her response.

The court has listed the matter for further hearing on September 18 and asked the Centre to remove IAF from the memo of parties, saying the government can itself take this forward.

Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain (ASG), representing the Centre, said the movie has dented the image of the IAF as it showed that the force is gender biased, which is not correct.

The government, in its suit filed through central government standing counsel Gaurang Kanth, sought a decree of permanent injunction against the defendants from broadcasting or releasing in theatres or any other digital platform the film 'Gunjan Saxena', without grant of no-objection certificate (NOC) from it.

Jain argued that the picture was never shown to the preview committee, set up in accordance with the Ministry of Defence's 2013 guidelines, NOC was not taken from the Centre of IAF, objections flagged by them were ignored and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoC) was not signed.

He sought injunction against streaming of the film saying it is a continuing cause of action and the movie has shown IAF in a very poor light as if the force is gender biased.

"In the India Air force, we give the highest regards to women. We have been made a subject matter of ridicule even for countries with whom we are not having friendly relations. IAF's image has been dented," the ASG contended.

Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for Dharma Productions, said the Centre' plea is devoid of basic particulars and he has also seen the movie which had portrayed the IAF in a very good light.

"The movie starts by saying that it is inspired by the story of. I saw the movie yesterday and IAF comes out in glory. There is no organisation which does not have gender issues. Anything said in criticism is not slander. Haven't we seen it (gender bias) in our profession? You can't pick four scenes and say slander. A letter (from the Chief of Staff) does not curtail free speech," he submitted.

Senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul, representing Netflix, told the court that the script of the movie was shared with the IAF in 2018 and the film was shown to them in February.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl Delhi High Court Indian Air Force Dharma Productions
India Matters
A health worker returns after taking a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (Photo | AP)
54% Covid-19 cases in India are in the 18-44 years age group: Centre
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)
One-fifth of Chennai's population exposed to coronavirus, finds sero survey 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
NEP-based curriculum not before 2023, says NCERT director
People wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus wait in a queue to get temperature check and the health code in Beijing, China. (Photo | AP)
Chinese bus research adds to evidence of virus airborne spread

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A boy wearing a mask to prevent COVID-19 infection. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
The Covid Debate | Masks and physical distancing can help achieve lockdown effect
President Pranab Mukherjee having a view of a rare book signed by Lord George Curzon at therenovated library of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: The PM India never had
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp