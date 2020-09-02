Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor team up for a spooky adventure Bhoot Police

By Express News Service

Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor will be headlining the upcoming horror-comedy Bhoot Police. Directed by Pawan Kriplani, the spooky adventure is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri. Saif and Arjun are said to essay ghost hunters in the film. The actors are sharing screen space for the first time.Pawan had previously explored horror with Phobia and Ragini MMS. Speaking about his next, the director shares, “Rameshji, Akshai Puri and I are excited to bring this spooky adventure comedy on the celluloid.”