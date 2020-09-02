STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sonakshi Sinha reminisces about 'first titular role' in 'Akira' as movie clocks four years

The film showcases Sonakshi performing action stunts as she fights out from the gang of goons.

Published: 02nd September 2020

Sonakshi Sinha in 'Akira'

By ANI

MUMBAI: Celebrating four years of her first titular role in 'Akira', actor Sonakshi Sinha on Wednesday reminisced about the action-thriller flick and termed it 'very special'.

Taking a walk down the memory lane, the 'Holiday' star posted to Instagram the trailer of the film and penned a note on the 4th anniversary of the movie. While penning the note, the actor noted that the project was 'very special' in many ways. She noted, "It's been 4 years since this very special film! My first title role, my first action film, and my first time flying solo..."

Thanking filmmaker A.R. Murugadoss for trusting Sinha in his vision, she further noted, "Thank you Murugadoss sir for trusting me with your vision! #Akira."

Expressing his excitement to do yet another action film, Sonakshi shared another post

The trailer of the film showcases Sonakshi performing action stunts as she fights out from the gang of goons.

More than 67 thousand fans viewed the video with celebrity followers appreciating the post in the comments section.

Jacqueline Fernandes chimed into the comments section and left 3 heart emojis, and termed the actor "Badass".

Produced and directed by AR Murugadoss, 'Akira' is a remake of the 2011 Tamil film. It features Sonakshi Sinha, Konkana Sen Sharma and Anurag Kashyap in the lead roles.

