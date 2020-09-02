STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Twinkle Khanna pens experience of watching mom Dimple Kapadia in 'Tenet'

The 'Mela' actor posted a picture on Instagram that featured a capture from the movie showing Kapadia sharing the screen space with American actor John David Washington.

Published: 02nd September 2020 05:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2020 05:36 PM   |  A+A-

Twinkle Khanna

Bollywood producer Twinkle Khanna (File | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Noting down her experience of watching her mom Dimple Kapadia on the big screen in 'Tenet', former actor and ace writer Twinkle Khanna shared a glimpse from her theatre visit.

The 'Mela' actor posted a picture on Instagram that featured a capture from the movie showing Kapadia sharing the screen space with American actor John David Washington. The theatre also sees the movie watchers practicing social distancing as there is a noticeable gap of a seat, as per the COVID-19 regulations.

Khanna penned down her experience of watching the movie, and noted, "Finally saw Tenet in the theatre and though my mother is so laid-back that she refuses to do any publicity around it, she has a wonderful part and is completely incredible."

'Mrs Funnybones' then noted the version on entertainment outlet Variety, and wrote, "A sinister whisper network of international arms dealers emerges, with one of them, Priya (the wonderful Dimple Kapadia, in the film's wiliest performance) serving principally to coax the protagonist through the corridors of Nolan's storytelling." #MamaMia."

Many of the celebrity followers including Ridhima Kapoor Sahni and fans liked the post by the author. (ANI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dimple Kapadia Twinkle Khanna Tenet Dimple Kapadia in Tenet
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh High Court
One can bring permissible amount of liquor from other states: Andhra HC
No more posters on Covid houses in Bengaluru
After a month-long demolition work, the Secretariat premises looks completely flattened on Wednesday.
Telangana likely to accord BC status to 17 more castes
A boy gets tested for Covid-19 at Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday | RVK Rao
Shocking mismatch in Hyderabad’s Covid numbers 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity | Meghana Sastry
COVID19: Bengaluru salon opens up, finds innovative ways to reduce touch
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Indian Government bans PUBG, 118 other Chinese apps
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp