'Aavartan': Time cycle by classical greats

By Express News Service

Devi Durga Kathak Sansthan (DDKS) with Ministry of Culture will organise a classical music and dance festival, Aavartan, on September 4.

“The term Aavartan is known as a time-cycle showing the beginning and the end submerged into each other. This represents continuity and gives meaning to the existence in a full circle. The two-day festival will witness performances by renowned artists from the world of Indian classical dance. To bring the essence of a live concert, all performances will be made available at 7:00pm on that day, but not be saved for a later watch, unlike other videos,” adds Sansthan Founder, Geetanjali Lal.

The performances will stream live on Facebook,Instagram (@ddks_geetanjalilal) and YouTube channel (Devi Durga Kathak Sansthan). Lal says, “Day 1 will start with a Kathak performance by Varsha Das Gupta, Era Dogra, Akshar Tekchndani and Nikhil Parihar. They will present ‘Damru’ chore o - graphed by me in the time cycle of 14 beats.”

This will be followed by a Bharatanatyam ensemble by Radhika Kathal, a senior disciple of Guru Geeta Chandran. Later, classical dancer Vinod Kevin Bachan will perform Odissi.

He is a senior disciple of Padma Shri Guru Ranjana Gauhar. It will conclude with Kathak artist Dheerendra Tiwari’s performance.

“On Day 2, Kathak artist Rekha Mehra will perform, followed by dancrecital by Dakshina Vaidyanathan, a thirdgeneration dancer. Then, an Odissi performance by Arushi Mudgal who learnt music from her father Madhup Mudgal at the Gandharva Mahavidyalaya. The festival will conclude with Kathak by Gauri Diwakar trained under Pt Birju Maharaj and his son Jaikishan Maharaj,” adds Lal.