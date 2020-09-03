STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'Bhoot Police' adds Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam to its cast

The team has begun the groundwork on the horror-comedy, which will be largely shot across Dharamshala, Dalhousie, and Palampur.

Published: 03rd September 2020 02:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2020 02:33 PM   |  A+A-

Jacqueline Fernandez. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam are the latest additions to the horror-comedy "Bhoot Police", the makers announced on Thursday.

Directed by Pavan Kirpalani of "Phobia" and "Ragini MMS" fame, the film also features Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor.

"Bhoot Police" is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri.

Taurani said they were determined to have Fernandez and Gautam on board right from the outset.

"They are both amazing artists and we are extremely happy to have them on board," he said in a statement.

The team has begun the groundwork on the horror-comedy, which will be largely shot across Dharamshala, Dalhousie, and Palampur.

Taurani said they are consulting experts to plan the safety measures in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"We aim to wrap 80 percent of the film during the outdoor schedules. The remaining portions will be shot at a set in Mumbai," he said.

Kirpalani said he is looking forward to working with Fernandez and Gautam.

"This will be my first collaboration with the entire cast. We need someone to add the craziness to this fun-filled entertainer and both of them will definitely add this magic to the script," he added.

The film is expected to start production soon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jacqueline Fernandez Yami Gautam Bhoot Police
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Steroids reduce mortality in corona patients, confirms new evidence
For representational purposes
You don't need to wear mask when in a car alone: Centre
EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION
Homemaker on a higher pedestal than earning member: HC
Ironically, the infected labourers in Ernakulam, who arrived from different states, had all tested negative during the antigen tests conducted on arrival. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19 spread rampant among migrant workers in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Russian Covid-19 vaccine triggers immune response: Lancet
Dr Kafeel Khan who was released from Mathura jail after the Allahabad HC ordered his immediate release on Tuesday night addresses a press conference in Jaipur. (Photo | PTI)
Kafeel Khan says he came to 'safe' Rajasthan on Priyanka Gandhi's advice
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp