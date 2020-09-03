STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Sanjay Suri: A hug is a universal language

The actor chats about playing a professional cuddler in Call Him Eddy, presented by Large Short Films

Published: 03rd September 2020 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2020 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Sanjay Suri

Sanjay Suri

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

The pandemic has restricted the simplest of human gestures. Even something as basic as a hug feels remote in the age of distancing. On the internet, pictures of people hugging through protective ‘curtains’ has revealed our deep yearning for physical contact. According to one study, around 60% of people in the US felt ‘touch deprived’ at the start of the lockdown. A cozy cuddle, also, has been linked to reduced depression and loneliness in recent months. Sanjay Suri, who plays a professional cuddler in the new short film Call Him Eddy, did not anticipate any of this. “We shot the film last year. Back then, I was thinking about how we were giving so much time to the external world while not really connecting with ourselves. It’s so ironic that the film has come now, when people are missing that connection even more,” the actor says.

Directed by Sanjeev Vig, the 20-minute short film unfolds over a lazy afternoon in Bangalore. Riya (Eisha Chopra), a documentary filmmaker, has come to interview Edith (Sanjay), a former media exec who offers paid cuddles to assorted clients. She’s skeptical initially, quizzing him about legalities and unprompted sexual urges. However, as the conversation winds down, Riya agrees to try out the therapy. What follows is an encounter that reveals hidden traumas for both parties.

“If I had to simplify the process, it’s no different from a Jadoo Ki Jhappi,” Sanjay says. “Over the world, it’s the same language of affection and comfort. It has no other agenda or intention. Both characters in the film carry a huge baggage, and it’s all about them finding that release.” While shooting, Sanjay and Eisha agreed not to rehearse with each other. The spontaneity is well captured: Riya’s awkwardness and unease replaced by a gentle calm. “We hadn’t worked with each other before so we had to discover it on set. I think it worked out well.”

Sanjay has had multiple releases through the lockdown: he last appeared as a good-natured cop in the Prakash Jha film Pareeksha (on ZEE5). Since 2018, Sanjay’s company Kahwa Entertainment has been bringing international arthouse hits to select theatres in India. They’d previously presented Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Shoplifters, Jia Zhangke’s Ash Is Purest White and Abu Bakr Shawky’s Yomeddine. Their latest offering — the 2019 French drama Les Misérables — had opened for two days in March before theatres were closed.

“I felt ‘miserable’ when that happened,” Sanjay laughs. “That film is such a palpable big-screen experience, so it was unfortunate that people couldn’t get to see it. We also had Ken Loach’s Sorry We Missed You and other films ready to release. Right now I don’t know how things will pan out.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sanjay Suri
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh High Court
One can bring permissible amount of liquor from other states: Andhra HC
No more posters on Covid houses in Bengaluru
After a month-long demolition work, the Secretariat premises looks completely flattened on Wednesday.
Telangana likely to accord BC status to 17 more castes
A boy gets tested for Covid-19 at Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday | RVK Rao
Shocking mismatch in Hyderabad’s Covid numbers 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity | Meghana Sastry
COVID19: Bengaluru salon opens up, finds innovative ways to reduce touch
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Indian Government bans PUBG, 118 other Chinese apps
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp