Vaani Kapoor on shooting in Scotland for 'Bell Bottom': It feels surreal

The actress is happy that the industry is looking to restart after taking a hard hit due to the pandemic.

Published: 03rd September 2020 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2020 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Vaani Kapoor

Actress Vaani Kapoor (Photo | Instagram)

By Express News Service

Actress Vaani Kapoor is off to Scotland to shoot for her upcoming film Bell Bottom, starring Akshay Kumar. She is thrilled and says she has been waiting to be back on the sets.“It feels surreal that I’m starting to shoot for a film! Being back on the set is a moment I have been dearly waiting for, and I can’t wait to finally start shooting. I will be stepping out of Mumbai too after five months, and boarding a flight to work. It seems I did all this in another lifetime,” Vaani said.

The actress is happy that the industry is looking to restart after taking a hard hit due to the pandemic. “It’s been a testing year for all of us, but I’m glad that things are slowly starting because we have to adapt to this new normal,” she said.Vaani is looking forward to shooting with Akshay, because she feels she will learn a lot from the superstar.

“This is the first time that I’m working with Akshay sir and I know it will be a really special one. I know I will learn a lot from him. His level of dedication and passion towards his craft is just exemplary and he is an inspiration to us all. Hopefully, people will love our pairing,” she said. 

BellBottom is a thriller set in the 1980s. The film also features Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta.Apart from BellBottom, Vaani currently has two other films in her kitty. The first is Shamshera, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, a dacoit drama set in the 1800s. The film casts Vaani as a dancer. 

