'Celebrating you today': Daughter Riddhima remembers Rishi Kapoor on his birth anniversary

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passed away at the age of 67 on June 30 2020, after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia.

Published: 04th September 2020 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and late actor Rishi Kapoor.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and late actor Rishi Kapoor. (Photo | Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Instagram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Almost four months after her superstar father Rishi Kapoor passed away, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on Friday remembered him on his birth anniversary.

Riddhima shared some of her memorable pictures on Instagram with her father, family along with a long caption.

She began the note expressing how she has been living with a "broken heart" after losing her father.

"Papa, They say when you lose someone, you can't live without - your heart will badly break! But I know you are living in this broken heart & will be there forever," she wrote.

"I know you are watching over all of us & ensuring that we live by the value system you instilled in us! You gave me the gift of compassion -taught me the value of relationships & made me the person I am today," the star-kid added.

She ended the note by wishing the departed actor on his birth anniversary and expressing that she misses him "each day."

"I miss you each day & will always love you! Celebrating you today & always - Happy Birthday," she wrote.

Rishi Kapoor passed away at the age of 67 on June 30, 2020, after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia.

He was last seen in the 2019 film 'The Body' alongside Emraan Hashmi and Shobita Sobhita Dhulipala. Often branded as Bollywood's first chocolate boy, he touched heights of stardom in the film industry with iconic roles in blockbuster hits like 'Bobby', 'Chandni', 'Karz', and many others.

